Wellington City Outlines 2021 Pioneer Days Celebration

Wellington City Press Release

The Wellington Mayor and City Council have scheduled the annual Pioneer Days Celebration for Saturday, July 24, 2021. For the 2021 year, the city has decided to combine the events of Friday and Saturday, as it understands some businesses and individuals are still recovering from the pandemic and economic downturn the community has witnessed.

The schedule of events will include the annual parade at 5 p.m., a fundraising event for the Wellington City Fire Department, food and craft vendors in the park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the annual horseshoe tournament, the annual cornhole tournament, entertainment on the bandstand, and, returning after many years, a rodeo.

Wellington City is planning on having fireworks at the pond should weather and drought conditions permit.

For more information, please visit http://www.wellingtonutah.org/pioneer-days.html.