Wellington City Pioneer Celebration a Huge Success

Wellington City celebrated Pioneer Days 2024 with a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a prize. Then, on Friday, July 19 there were games and a sloppy joe dinner served in the park, followed by a performance by Variety-X.

On Saturday, July 20 the street was lined with parade goers waiting for their chance to snag some candy. Attendees were in for a show with multiple performances by Carbon High’s cheerleaders, band and color guard. There were also performances by the cheerleaders of Mont Harmon Middle School.

Carbon County Royalty graced parade goers, all dressed in different shades of blue.

Afterward, the crowd made their way down to Wellington City park, with live music, food vendors, bounce houses and craft vendors ready to go. There was also a pie eating contest held in addition to Bingo, cornhole and a horseshoe tournament.