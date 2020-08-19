WELLINGTON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a vacancy has occurred in the Wellington City Council. A vacancy in a council office is filled by appointment of the city council. The appointment is until January following the next municipal election (16-month term). This vacancy will be filled during the regular City Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Wellington City Hall located at 150 East Main, Wellington, Utah.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of councilmember must complete and submit the application for appointment as councilmember to the city recorder during regular business hours (9:00 AM to 5:00PM) beginning on August 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM and ending on August 28, 2020 at 5:00PM. The person appointed to fill the vacancy must meet the qualifications for office and be a registered voter residing within the municipality.

Dated this 14th day of August 2020

Glenna Nelson

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19 and 26, 2020.