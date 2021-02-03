WELLINGTON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE

WELLINGTON CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

The Wellington City Council is seeking two applicants for appointment to fill a two vacant position on the Wellington City Planning and Zoning Commission. You must reside within Wellington City limits in order to apply for this position.

Any registered/qualified voter who lives in Wellington City and is interested in serving on this board may obtain a volunteer form at the City Recorder’s office during regular business hours. The volunteer form can also be assessed online at www.wellingtonutah.us and needs to be returned to the City Recorder’s Office, PO Box 559, Wellington, UT 84542. This position is open until February 23, 2021. A volunteer to fill the position will be selected at the Regularly Scheduled City Council Meeting on February 24, 2021

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 3 and February 10, 2021.