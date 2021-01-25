Wellington City Search Leads to 7 Arrests in Drug Bust

Wellington City Police Department Press Release

The Wellington Police Department has been busy. On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 23, Wellington PD, as well as Utah Highway Patrol, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Helper City PD, Price City PD and the Carbon County Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Wellington.

The investigation yielded seven adult arrests or referrals, a plethora of controlled substances, narcotic equipment, paraphernalia and cash. Subjects were booked into the Carbon County Jail. All suspects involved are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and the cases will be screened by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office and Wellington City Attorney.

Thank you to all agencies involved and for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes by the officers! It’s a thankless job, but a job we all love to do!