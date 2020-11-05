Wellington City Seeking Community Input on a Visit from the Grinch

On Wednesday afternoon, Wellington City announced that the city finalizing plans for its annual visit from Santa Claus, ensuring all that he will be visiting the city.

At this time, the visit is set for Monday, Nov. 30. More information on the event will be released soon. Due to restrictions set forth to ensure safety in the COVID-19 pandemic, interactions between Santa and the children will be limited.

With this in mind, the city is considering the idea of also inviting the infamous Grinch to the event for additional holiday fun. They are seeking input from community members and attendees on this topic.

To vote on a visit from the Grinch, visit Wellington City’s Facebook page, where further instructions on voting may be found.