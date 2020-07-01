Wellington City Seeking Community Involvement for Zoning Project

On Monday morning, Wellington City officials made the announcement that they are seeking community involvement and input regarding modifications to the city’s current land use code.

It was stated that, over the years, city officials have come to realize that certain neighborhoods are not in the correct zones. They are requesting that five community members volunteer for this project. They will work alongside an elected official, city staff and a member of the Wellington Planning and Zoning Board.

The city stated that this commitment is for approximately six to nine months and those that are involved will be asked to meet once per month. Interested individuals are encouraged to email cityadmin@wellingtonutah.us by July 15.