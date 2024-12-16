Wellington City Swears in Kathy Hascall

Wellington City began their regularly scheduled council meeting with the swearing in of their new Councilwoman, Kathy Hascall. The council was eager to put Councilwoman Hascall to work. Next, council voted in James Thayn in as a back-up seat for Planning and Zoning.

Attorney Nathaniel Woodward was also in attendance as he had applied for the position of city attorney. Attorney Woodward advised that he is originally from the area and, even though he had moved away for some time, he has decided to plant roots in Carbon County. Council members moved to have Attorney Woodward be contracted as Wellington‘s new City Attorney.

Mayor Jack Clark advised he is excited to begin working with Attorney Woodward and has a list of tings for him to start working on.

Wellington City agreed to work with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) on four new flashing signages throughout Wellington. The agreement is that UDOT would cover three and Wellington city will be responsible for one.

Mayor Clark announced that he has put Councilman Kyle Monson on the task of coordinating more community events to help increase community involvement. Mayor Clark advised that he is in the process of getting some Christmas events created. Mayor Clark has worked with Wellington City Fire to put on a small light parade this Tuesday, Dec. 17.

It was also discussed that council members have begun to write up a grant for the city park and they’re hoping to get that wrapped up quickly.

Lastly, Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen met with Wellington City to ask for an easement on city property, located next to Ridge Road. Commissioner Jensen advised that there will be a couple of different businesses going into the area and they will need an access road for heavy equipment traffic.

Council member Barney Zauss said that the property in question is currently tied up and there was a need to discuss the issue with the new city attorney. Councilman Zauss explained that there was a contract in place to sell the property, but the individuals who were purchasing hasn’t fulfilled their end of the contract. With that, Wellington City would be taking back control of said parcel.

It was determined that the city would need to obtain control over the parcel before being able to move further with an agreement.