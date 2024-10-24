Wellington City Swears in New Interim Fire Chief

George Anderson, who was recently recognized for his many years of service to the Wellington City Fire Department, was sworn into oath as Interim Fire Chief for Wellington City.

Chief Anderson was also on the agenda to discuss a few changes he would like implement, that he feels would help with recruiting new firefighters. Chief Anderson advised if they could expand their recruitment boundaries seven miles, it would help immensely to bring in new firefighters. There were several Price City Firefighters in attendance who advised that they wouldn’t have a problem with Wellington expanding their recruitment boundaries.

Chief Anderson also discussed creating a new reserve program to help with coverage, especially during the day time. Chief Anderson advised that he feels as though this would also be a good way to bolster the departments numbers.

It was discussed that Wellington has become almost a training ground for new firefighters. To which Councilman Larry McKinnon questioned what the city could do to keep people here, rather than training people only for them to leave to another station.

Chief Anderson and council discussed a few different things, but ultimately feel as of right now there just isn’t enough housing or enough funds.

Council voted to expand the recruitment boundaries and also approved the reserve program.