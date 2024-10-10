Wellington City Votes in a New Mayor

During Wellington City’s regularly scheduled council meeting, Jack Clark was named as the new Mayor of Wellington City, after a vote was made amongst council members. Mayor Clark was then sworn into office for his new position.

Mayor Clark is a long-time resident of Wellington and has been sitting on Wellington’s City Council as an active council member for the last two years. Mayor Clark is also an EMT for Carbon County and owner of Clark’s Home Fire Safety.

Mayor Clark advised that he initially joined the city council because he wanted to be a part of the change and the solution in Wellington City. Once he saw that his city needed a mayor he felt as though he needed to step up. While he is unsure as to whether this will be a permanent thing for him upon elections, he will do his best to continue to make improvements and positive change for the city of Wellington.