Wellington City Welcomes New Officer

The Wellington City Council welcomed a new officer to the city’s police force on Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Saccomano took his oath of office in front of the city council during their meeting.

7th District Court Judge Jeremy Humes administered the oath of office ceremony as Saccomano pledged to protect and serve the residents of Wellington. He will serve as officer on the police force alongside the city’s new chief, Tom Kosmack.

“Thank you all for the warm welcome,” Saccomano said. “I look forward to working with everybody.”

Saccomano has served residents throughout Carbon County, assisting in various departments throughout the years. He looks forward to serving the residents Wellington through his new position.