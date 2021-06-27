Wellington City Welcomes New Police Chief

On Friday, June 25, Wellington City swore in its new Chief of Police. Officer Tom Kosmack, who graduated from Carbon High School as part of the class of 1992, will act as Wellington’s new police chief.

By 1995, Kosmack was a full-time officer in Roosevelt. Ten years later, he began another venture in law enforcement, this time with Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P). Kosmack spent 16 years in the Region 6 office, which covers Carbon, Emery, Grand, Duchesne and Uintah counties.

“Although I was born and raised in Helper, Utah, my employment took me to the Uintah Basin for 12 years,” Kosmack said.

Kosmack stated that for the past 25 years in law enforcement, he has fostered a great return of friends and co-workers that mean the world to him. Each experience, according to Kosmack, has played a role in helping him gain confidence for the position of chief.

“My wife Stacy and I have lived in Carbon County since 2006,” shared Kosmack. “We are excited about this new adventure in Wellington.”