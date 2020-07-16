Wellington City Working Hard to Install Welcome Sign

Officials in Wellington City have been working hard for nearly three years to install a welcome sign for travelers to see when entering the city.

The city enlisted a student from USU Eastern to assist in the design and they are now working to get the wheels turning to install in within the year. It was finally decided that the sign will be placed by the 400 West Railroad Crossing, entering Wellington.

There will access to power in that area, making it possible for the sign to be lit up during the nighttime hours. Keep an eye out for updates as this project continues.