Wellington City’s Grand Marshall Also Only Living Centenarian

This year’s Grand Marshall for Wellington City’s Pioneer Day was none other than Mary Helen Housekeeper. For over 20 years now, Housekeeper has resided in Wellington and currently holds the title as Wellington’s only living Centenarian.

In addition to being named Grand Marshall, Housekeeper also celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. Housekeeper was born in a log cabin located in Ferron on July 16, 1924 to Frank and Annie Staker Blackburn.

Housekeeper grew up in world with a lack of many things, technology being one of them, that also meant that she got to experience the first of many things that so many people of today’s generation wouldn’t give a second thought to.

With the aircraft industry truly exploding in the years following her birth, Housekeeper eventually found herself working at the Douglas Aircraft plant in California, at the beginning of WWII, as a young war-time bride.

Eventually, Housekeeper found her way back to Utah and has become Wellington’s real-life Rosie the Riveter. Having lived a beautiful and exciting life, Housekeeper maintained a commitment to God, family and her country. Housekeeper is the prime example of her generation, always working hard and showing true grit for any task set in front of her.

Housekeeper is known for her endless examples of love, generosity and selflessness. Those who know Housekeeper have expressed the love that they have for her as a mom, grandma and ultimately for the person that she is; making her everything that a Grand Marshall should.