Wellington Elementary Celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

Carbon School District Press Release

As part of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15, the entire fleet of vehicles from the Wellington Fire Department visited Wellington Elementary. Each vehicle had a member of the fire department describing what role the vehicle plays in an emergency situation.

Firefighters also spoke about what situations and events pose the biggest fire risk for the areas in and around Carbon County. Students were invited to tour two of the vehicles to see the inside and get a feel for what being in a fire truck is like.