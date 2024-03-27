Wellington Elementary Health & Wellness Fair 2024

Wellington Elementary Press Release

On March 14, Wellington Elementary hosted their second annual Health and Wellness Fair for all students. This event was planned by the Wellington PTA, where members of the community were invited to come to the school and teach the children about being healthy in various ways.

This year, six different topics were taught to our Wellington Warriors, each speaker stayed in their assigned classroom and all grades; Kindergarten through fifth grade rotated to each speaker every 15 minutes. Dannette Moynier; LCSW from Carbon Medical Service had the students dance to “Happy” a song by Pharrell Williams, and spoke on how positive and negative thoughts can change your whole day. She also showed the students how positive comments from students can uplift their peers and make their day brighter.

Dr. Travis Criddle; Pediatrician, and his team from Puzzle Pediatrics had an interactive storytime where the students acted out parts. They taught how we can sometimes become attached to our screens unknowingly. Then the students acted out ways we can cut those strings and how we can limit our daily screen time by doing so many other things, like playing outside with friends, building hobbies, baking, or spending time with family.

Whitney Oviatt; Nutritionist from the Southeast Utah Health Department, spoke to the children about healthy eating and about trying new foods as healthy snacks. Whitney had a fun activity where the kids reached into boxes to feel different fruits and vegetables and then try to guess what was in there. Stacey Winchester; RN from Carbon Medical Service taught the students about proper handwashing using warm water and soap. She explained how germs can spread when others touch door knobs, desks or playground equipment and then unknowingly touch their faces. Then the students were allowed to see what their hands looked like under a black light.

Paige Haeck and Taylor Cook, both Health Educators from Southeast Utah Health Department, spoke with the students about bicycle and helmet safety. They discussed safe places to ride and explained how helmets should always be worn for students to be safe while riding.

Riley Frandsen, a Cosmetologist from the The Klip Shop, taught the students how to properly care for their hair and nails. She also taught about the importance of bathing and how to use shampoo and conditioner appropriately.

Thank you to the health professionals who helped make this possible! We enjoy welcoming these members of the community into Wellington Elementary to share their knowledge with our students and we hope to continue doing so in the future.