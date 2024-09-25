Wellington Elementary Kicks Off School Year

Wellington Elementary Press Release

We are filled with excitement for the school year! As we embark on the 2024-25 school year we want to take a moment to express our gratitude to our families, community, and school district for all their continued support.

We have had a fantastic start to the school year! Here are some highlights:

Our Kick-off Assembly was a wonderful way to launch the year and kick off our theme “Working as a team to build a strong foundation for success.” Each team competed in fun games all related to working as a team. We are excited about focusing on math and increasing student attendance.

We just finished our 3-year participation with USU and USU-E in the USDA Smart Foodscapes grant. Our garden manager, Mr. TJ Curtis, has worked hard over the last three years to plan, build, and maintain our garden. It has been great to see our students enjoying the greenhouse, where they have been exploring and learning about the plants planted during the spring. As part of the grant we had “Bee Camp” over the summer taught by Mrs. Melody Anderson and professors from USU, USU-E and University of North Carolina, Pembroke University. https://youtu.be/fVQKUUYB10Q

Wellington Elementary along with the help from our School Community Council were able to use School Landtrust funds to purchase LEGOS to add to our STEAM class during our specials classes.

A special thank you to Komatsu and the local radio station for bringing Monster Trucks to our school. The joy on our students’ faces was priceless!

As the school year moves forward, we encourage families to stay engaged with classroom activities and school events. Family involvement makes a significant difference in our students’ experiences and success.