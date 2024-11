Emmie Bryant – Kindergarten

This week, we celebrate Emmie for her bright smile and joyful spirit! Emmie comes to kindergarten each day with a positive attitude that lights up the classroom. She is always eager to learn new things and participates enthusiastically in all classroom activities. Her kindness and willingness to help her classmates make her a true friend to everyone. We’re so proud of you, Emmie! Keep shining bright, you are a Wellington Warrior!