Hudson and Olsen Sharp – 3rd Grade

Hudson and Olsen are one of the sets of twins in our 3rd grade. Even though both boys are very much identical they both approach their learning very differently and how they see something. The thing they share in common is their interest in a topic and how they go the extra mile in learning more about it and sharing it with others. Keep learning, keep challenging yourselves, and go that extra mile! Great job boys!