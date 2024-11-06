Wellington Elementary Students Test Their Aim

As the old saying goes, “be careful, or you’ll end up with pie on your face.” That’s exactly what happened to the principal of Wellington Elementary, only this was in celebration of the money raised during their Halloween Carnival.

Wellington Elementary was able to raise $1,066 from their Halloween Carnival, and for every $100, Principal Paulie Vogrinec agreed to take a pie to the face. Prior to the pie-ing, students were awarded for their reading, attendance and other achievements. After awards had concluded, names were drawn from pumpkins containing the names of every student, staff and administrator. Each pumpkin represented a different grade.

Children couldn’t contain their excitement for the opportunity to pie their principal. As Principal Vogrinec suited up in a makeshift HAZMAT suit, kids began to chant throughout the gym, “Pie the Principal!”

Like a champ, Principal Vogrinec took a total of ten pies to the face. Six were thrown by student, two from staff members and two from fellow administrators. The kids were pretty happy to have such a cool principal.