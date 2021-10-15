Wellington Fire Department Celebrates New Truck

The Wellington City Fire Department recently received a large new piece of vital equipment in the form of a new fire truck, a much-needed addition to the department.

With the announcement that the truck was received, those at the department wished to thank everyone that made it possible. The department welcomed the community to the fire station on Oct. 12 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to see the new engine that will help to better serve the community.

It was also stated that children that brought their drawn photo of their family’s meeting place from the fire safety assembly during that time would receive a goody bag.