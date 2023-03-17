Wellington Kinders Learn about Lunar New Year

Carbon School District Press Release

The Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar, or lunisolar calendar year, whose months are moon cycles. The event is celebrated by numerous cultures in various ways at diverse dates.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Mrs. Penry’s kindergarten class at Wellington Elementary, under the direction of student teacher Danni Noyes, learned about China and how the Chinese people, among others, celebrate Lunar New Year. They learned how those in China write with characters, how each year is represented by 12 zodiac animals, and that they decorate with red (the color of happiness) during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Students also learned that the lantern festival and dragon parade are held on the last day of Chinese New Year celebrations, and then held their own lantern festival and dragon parade. To prepare for this parade, they made lanterns, made banners, wore red, and brought in oranges and apples to symbolize luck, peace, and fortune.

The kinders invited the other classes to watch their dragon parade, while the kinders dressed as the dragon, walked down the hall, and wished everyone a Happy New Year in Cantonese: “Gong Hei Fat Choy!” Fan VanWagoner, the celebration specialist, taught the students how to eat with chopsticks and shared red envelopes and treats specific to China.

“Our students were very excited to learn about the country of China, their culture, and a holiday important to them,” Penry said.