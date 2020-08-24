Wellington Man Arrested on Rape Charge

A 62-year-old Wellington man was arrested on a rape charge last week following investigation by local authorities. George Wallace Schryver was booked into the Carbon County Jail for one charge of rape, a first-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement, police responded to a call after a female reported that she believed she had been drugged and raped. According to the woman, she visited Schryver’s home and passed out on his couch. The victim reported that when she awoke, Schryver walked her home and attempted to kiss her.

The woman did not remember anything else from the evening, but she woke completely naked and with pain in her vaginal area, the statement said. An individual also stated that they witnessed Schryver kiss the victim while she was unresponsive.

The probable cause statement said that the victim was admitted to the hospital where a rape kit was completed. Blood was also drawn from the victim to determine if she had been drugged.

In a police interview, Schryver admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim but did not say if the act was consensual. Following the interview, authorities deemed that evidence was sufficient to arrest Schryver on the rape charge.