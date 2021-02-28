Wellington Police Reports Fatal Accident on Highway 6

On Sunday morning, the Wellington City Police Department announced a fatal automobile accident on Highway 6. According to reports, the incident occurred in front of Miller’s Travel Center near mile post 249.

“UHP (Utah Highway Patrol) is doing the investigation and will be out there for most of the day,” Wellington City Police shared around 10:30 a.m. “The highway is open and there are no delays.”

Authorities report that crews will be the on scene for five hours or longer. The highway remains open to those traveling in both directions.

Information on the cause of the accident and those involved have not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.