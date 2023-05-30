Wellington Students Are Recycling Warriors

The Green Team of Carbon County continued to recognize those that have concentrated their recycling efforts in the community, visiting Wellington Elementary on the heels of the end of the school year.

A certificate of recognition was presented by Green Team Chairperson Liz Trostle to Bridger Frandsen, Brayden Black, Daniel Erickson, Mrs. Black, Dorothy Clark, River Arriola and Seely Clark.

The elementary school was recognized for purchasing recycling bins for each classroom. Once weekly, the student council pays a visit to each classroom and collects the paper that was placed inside the bins for recycling.

The school hopes to eventually have a trailer stationed on the property for paper and cardboard.