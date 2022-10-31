Wellington Welcomes New Police Officer, City Treasurer

During last week’s Wellington City Council meeting, there were two separate appointments and oath of office ceremonies conducted. The first was for the city’s new treasurer, Nicole Oveson.

Oveson repeated after Wellington City Recorder Rebecca Evans while she took the oath, solemnly swearing that she would support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state. Oveson also swore to discharge the duties of her office as city treasurer with fidelity. The council thanked Oveson and welcomed her aboard, stating that they are excited to have her.

Up next, the appointment and oath of office for Wellington City Police Officer Luke Kale commenced. Following the oath, Wellington City Police Chief Tom Kosmack introduced the officer, informing the council that he often goes by his last name, Kale.

Kale has been a police officer with Price City for about 18 months and was also a reserve for Wellington City for some time. He was one of four candidates for the Wellington position and Sgt. Saccomanno and Sgt. Brewer provided names for consideration. Kale was successful in being the one selected.

Chief Kosmack said that Kale worked a full weekend the previous weekend and it proved to be eventful, with him making multiple stops and responding to a number of calls. “We appreciate him a lot, and thank you guys for him,” Chief Kosmack concluded.