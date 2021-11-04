Wellington’s Dalton Rudman Rides at PBR Velocity Tour

The Professional Bull Rider’s (PBR) Velocity Tour, which is credited as the premier expansion tour that brings the sport of professional bull riding to 25 cities across the United States, saw a Wellington City native in participation.

The Velocity Tour took place over Halloween weekend and had many riders from far and wide in attendance. Dalton Rudman represented Wellington City and Carbon County, having just come from UTB in Lincoln the weekend before.

Rudman went 1-2 at the finals and was one of five that was highlighted by PBR for punching their ticket to the sport’s most prestigious event. They will make their first career appearances to the PBR World Finals, meaning they will compete at the T-Mobile Arena.