Wendover Too Much for Green River

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The second round of the 1A State Basketball Tournament was not kind to #15 Green River when the team faced #2 Wendover.

The Wildcats quickly went on the attack, doubling up the Pirates 12-6. They would then go on an 11-2 run to lead by 15. Wendover never let off the gas pedal and eventually went on to win 57-33.

Abby Erwin continued to be a force down low with her 22 rebounds, 21 points and three blocks. Jenilee Keener added seven points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals while Emily Roundy also pulled down six boards.

The Pirates will need to have a short memory as they gear up to play #10 Bryce Valley in a consolation game on Thursday at 4 p.m.