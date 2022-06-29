Wesley and Danna Gray Named 2022 Heritage Days Grand Marshals

Press Release

Wes and Danna moved to Huntington City 48 years ago from the State of Washington. They are the parents of four children, including three sons and one daughter. Anything the kids were involved in motivated Wes and Danna to get involved. No matter who had the job, they always worked together to accomplish the goal.

Danna was asked to serve in the Scouting program, which she did for 42 years. She has been the 11-year-old leader at intervals for 12 years. During this time, Wes taught sharpening knives, axes and tools, knot tying and lashing. He helped the boys build rope bridges and anything else Danna couldn’t do. He also was on the Troop Committee for Board of Reviews. Danna served as the advancement chairman for the Troop and the District for over 30 years. She has been instrumental in helping numerous young men achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Wes and Tammy Oviatt were the leaders for the Canyon View Jr. Riding Club for about 15 years. They taught youth ages three through 17 riding skills and gave opportunity for confidence as well as a love of horses and the outdoors.

Wes and Danna were on the Southeastern Jr. Livestock Show Committee, serving in various capacities, for 15 years, working hard to help make the livestock show a success.

They have been Hunter Education Instructors for the State of Utah for 35 years. During this tenure, they have taught and qualified over 2,000 individuals from children as young as eight years of age to adults. They received the honor of being awarded Southeastern Utah Hunter Education Instructors of the year for five different years and for the State of Utah twice.

They are grateful to be part of this community and being able to help others.