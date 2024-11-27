West Coast Show Brings Live Entertainment to Carbon County

West Coast Show Support, owned by Kenny and Harim Driggs, received a Business Spotlight during this month’s Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon.

Driggs advised that while they are from Anaheim, CA, they landed themselves in Carbon County at the beginning of 2021 after the COVID pandemic caused quite the rift in live entertainment.

West Coast Show Support produces live entertainment, with an emphasis on lighting and design work. While the company is still based out of California and that is where most of their revenue is generated from, West Coast Show Support has already put on several productions in Helper.

Driggs partnered up with Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman and a few others in the community to renovate Helper’s Rio Theatre. The West Coast Show put over $300,000 into the lighting system and another $150,000 into the audio.

West Coast Show Support has also put together several entertainment and light designs shows for local groups, such as Sally Mauro Elementary and the Carbon Lady Dino’s Wrestling team, at no cost. West Coast Show has given back to the community at any given opportunity.

Harim discussed all of the individuals in the area that her husband has been able to train with the very specific skills that he has, and some have gone on to work for major production companies.

The Driggs pride themselves on their ability to provide experiences to local youth that they may never get to experience and their ability to be a part of and give back to their community. West Coast Show has also helped to raise money for local charities, such as the Trinity Food Pantry and the Helper Police Department.