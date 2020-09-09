West Nile Virus Detected in Southeast Utah

West Nile Virus has been detected in Southeast Utah, according to a report from the local health department on Tuesday evening. The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that the virus was found in a mosquito trap near Slickrock Campground in Grand County.

At this time, there have been no reports of a person contracting the virus; however, health officials advise residents and visitors to exercise caution while outdoors. “Please take extra precautions while outdoors by using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and making sure to have good window screens or using a screened tent if sleeping outside.”

According to the SEUHD, the risk of serious disease is low if a person is infected with West Nile Virus. Those affected will likely experience a mild to severe flu-like illness with muscle aches, fever, rash and headache that usually last a few days but can span months. Less than 1% of those infected will get meningitis or encephalitis.

“Those at greatest risk of serious disease are those with weakened immune systems, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease,” the health department shared. “The elderly are at greatest risk for severe complications.”

For more information, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website or call (435) 637-3671.