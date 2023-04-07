Westlake Makes Dinos Pay

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon took on a talented Westlake team on Wednesday in a game that highlighted the little things. The Dinos were not overpowered by the 6A Thunder, but the visitors excelled at capitalizing on Carbon miscues. Westlake would score 10 runs, but six of those 10 runners reached base by a walk or hit by pitch. The Thunder continuously came up with the timely hit and went on to win 10-4.

Peyton Molinar had the best success on the mound, going three innings while only giving up one earned run. At the dish, Chet Anderson went 2-3. Picking up one RBI apiece were Ridge Nelson, Quade Henrie and Michael Vigil. Henrie was the lone Dino to hit an extra-base hit, a double.

Up next, Carbon (7-3, 3-0) will take on Canyon View (11-4, 4-1). Tuesday’s doubleheader will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports beginning at 2 p.m. Then, the teams will clash again in Cedar City on Friday.