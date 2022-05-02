When Orangeville City Says Clean, Everyone Cleans

By Julie Johansen

Pride for Orangeville City is strong and when the city hosts its annual cleanup day, many turn out to help. Youngsters, seniors and many in between met at the city park at 9 a.m. on Saturday where Orangeville City Mayor David Robertson and council members discussed the goals for the day.

Many of the climbing community also gave helping hands for the morning’s endeavors. The cemetery and Main Street were the main areas of focus, but the entire city was included from Highway 29 to South Main.

Tasks included raking, cutting limbs, gutter and grass clean up, and hauling away the debris. Following hours of work, pizza was served in the park for all the volunteers.