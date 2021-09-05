When Pies Fly Returning for Messy Fun

One of the Carbon County Senior Center‘s most anticipated events is returning this year to raise funds and fling pies.

When Pies Fly will be hosted once again at the center on Sept. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $1 per vote or five for $3. Those donating $20 will get an automatic choice for who to pie.

This year, nominees are Robbie Jensen, Tammy Vea, Camilla Bryson, JoAnn Marquez, Floyd Brown and Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes.

Votes are able to be cast now at the senior center and the pies will fly soon.