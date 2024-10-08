Where Did the Jail Bookings Go?

For about a month now, many members of the community have voiced the same question: “where have the Carbon County Jail Bookings gone?”

For over 10 years, ETV News has provided a copy of the jail bookings, courtesy of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) each Monday morning. However, beginning on the week of Sept. 16, the bookings were not posted due to not being received by the CCSO.

Staff from ETV News had reached out to the CCSO to determine the cause. According to Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, the office had switched to a new system called Spielman that does not allow for them to print a booking sheet, though it was said that they are in the process of working with technicians to create the software to print the sheets.

Sheriff Wood stated that, unfortunately, there were other issues with the system that need to be addressed first and it was not the CCSO’s choice to switch systems. This directive came from the State of Utah, as the operating system they had been using beforehand was no longer available.

Sheriff Wood acknowledged that this service is something that is greatly desired by the community and he will continue to release information regarding the bookings and if a solution is thought up.