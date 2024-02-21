Where to See Wild Swans Migrating through Utah in March

DWR News Release

OGDEN — Swans are one of the unique bird species that migrate through Utah each year. If you are an avid birdwatcher and they are on your bucket list, there are two spots in northern Utah that are great places to see these magnificent birds as they wing their way through the state during their spring migrations.

Two types of swans can be seen migrating through Utah during different times of the year. Both tundra swans and trumpeter swans stop in Utah’s wetlands for some much-needed rest and refueling during their migration north in the spring. Trumpeter swans are significantly larger than tundra swans. Trumpeter swans do not have a yellow-colored area near their eyes, and they also make a distinctive trumpet-like sound, hence their name. The bird’s spring migration takes the swans from wintering grounds in California to nesting sites in Canada and Alaska.

“Swans are amazing birds to see in flight,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Outreach Manager Mark Hadley said. “You’ll have no problem spotting them — they’re huge and almost pure white in color.”

While the peak time to see them in the spring is typically March, you can often see them in Utah during their fall migration as well, typically in early-to-mid November.

Here are some great places to see swans in Utah:

Swan viewing at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area

The Compton’s Knoll viewing area — a small hill on the southeast side of the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area — is a perfect place to view swans and other birds. The hill places you above the marsh, providing fantastic viewing opportunities for those who have binoculars or spotting scopes. Two bird viewing blinds are also located at the bottom of the hill.

The Salt Creek WMA is about 12 miles northwest of Corinne. Except for the Compton’s Knoll viewing area, the rest of the WMA is closed for different parts of the year. Please remain behind closed gates and only view the swans from Compton’s Knoll or the two bird viewing blinds at the bottom of the hill.

Swan viewing at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge

Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge — and its Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Auto Tour Route — is another great place to see migrating swans in Utah. It is located about 12 miles west of Brigham City.

To reach the auto tour route, exit I-15 at exit 363, and travel west on West Forest Street until you come to a large parking area with an observation tower. Stop at the tower to look for swans in the marsh to the north. You can then drive along the 12-mile auto tour route. The route will take you on a journey through the heart of the refuge. You could see thousands of swans in the wetlands along the driving route.

Swan viewing at the DWR’s Eccles Wildlife Education Center at Farmington Bay Wildlife Management Area

You can also sometimes see migrating swans at the DWR’s George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center and Hasenyager Preserve. The DWR’s Eccles Wildlife Education Center is part of the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area. The WMA is closed to vehicle traffic from March 1 until September, but the education center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.