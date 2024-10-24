Which Aspects of Being an Elected Official are the Most Rewarding and Challenging?

By Evelyn Halk

This month’s question comes from an 18-year-old in Price, Utah: What aspects of your duties as an elected official are rewarding and which are most challenging?

To answer this question I contacted Utah Senator Mitt Romney, Republican, and Utah Representative Christine Watkins, Republican. To watch Senator Romney’s full video interview check out NextWave Politics on Instagram and Facebook. With the election rapidly approaching, identifying not only candidates’ goals but who they are as individuals is key. In the following interviews, Senator Romney and Representative Watkins share the highs and lows of their jobs within our government.

Q: What aspects of your duties as an elected official are most rewarding?

Senator Romney: The most rewarding part of the job is being able to work with colleagues, frankly, on both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, to put together legislation which will help people and then see it actually become passed. And I’ve been able to do that time and again, and it’s a terrific feeling.

Representative Watkins: The most rewarding part is seeing people move on in their lives with confidence when I help them solve a problem that the government has created. I also like seeing families heal after interactions with DCFS (Department of Child & Family Services).

Q: Which aspects are most challenging?

Senator Romney: The most difficult part of the job is the mundane, which is voting on things that’ll never become law, battling over things that don’t make a difference to people. So, we try to spend more of our time on the things that really will make a difference.

Representative Watkins: The challenging issues always seem to involve money. I work hard to find and get money to help the communities that I represent. The cities are so small and they don’t have the tax base the larger cities have to help the city repair and maintain roads, buildings, parks, etc.

As the elections nears, it is crucial for all voters to understand both the difficult and rewarding aspects of serving in public office. Hearing directly from Senator Romney and Rep. Watkins gives us valuable insights into their roles, and helps us find an appreciation for the responsibilities that come with their positions. Informed voters are empowered voters and understanding the human side of politics is more important than ever.

As always, please share any thoughts or questions about politics and government via any of these contacts!