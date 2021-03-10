White Water Services Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

The Emery County Business Chamber gathered with members of the community to welcome White Water Services to the business community on Wednesday afternoon. The ceremonial ribbon was cut by the business owner and his family.

Owned by Damion Gordon, White Water Services offers yard care and snow removal, including both residential and commercial. The business serves the Emery and Carbon communities.

Services offered include yard care, snow removal and window washing. The business also offers landscaping, sod installation, yard cleanup and hedge trimming. In addition, customers can take advantage of tree trimming, site prep, weeding and firewood cutting.

White Water Services offers full-service lawn care, including mowing, aeration, fertilization, edging and power raking. The business also offers sprinkler repair as well as gutter cleaning.

“Here at White Water, we strive for perfection,” the business shared. “We want to make your life easy in every way.”

White Water Services is licensed and insured, and offers free bids. To learn more about White Water Services or to request a bid, contact Gordon via phone at (435) 749-2627 or by email at damiongordon92@gmail.com. The business can also be found on Facebook by clicking here.