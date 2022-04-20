Why Shouldn’t Children and Pets Be Left in Vehicles?

As the weather attempts to get warmer with the upcoming summer months, there is an urgency to remind all of the dangers of leaving a child or an animal in an enclosed motor vehicle unattended.

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood shed some light on this topic, stating that though there is not a specific law that deals with leaving an animal unattended within a vehicle, there is a law stating that a pet is not allowed to be abandoned or put in a situation that is harmful.

He then said that the rule of thumb is if it is 70 degrees or higher, then it is dangerous for a pet to be left in a vehicle. Even if it is parked in the shade with the windows down or cracked, it can still become unbearably warm within the vehicle. Sheriff Wood reminded all that 70 degrees can rise 20 degrees or more within an hour.

He also stated that animals are different from humans as they do not sweat. Symptoms of overheating in pets can include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor and/or collapsing.

Turning the attention to the topic of leaving a child unattended in an enclosed vehicle, Sheriff Wood stated that under Utah Code 76-10-2202, it is a Class C misdemeanor to leave a child under the age of nine in a vehicle. The law applies if the person intentionally, recklessly, knowingly or with criminal negligence leaves the child in an enclosed compartment of a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Wood urged those that witness a child left in a motor vehicle in a seemingly dangerous situation to call law enforcement immediately and alert them that way, rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children and teens under the age of 15 as a child’s body heats up to three to five times faster than an adult’s does. Another shocking fact is that heat stroke can occur when the outside temperature is as low as 57 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those with concerns regarding an animal or child that is seemingly abandoned in a vehicle may call Carbon County Dispatch to report the incident at (435) 637-0890 or Emery County Dispatch at (435) 381-2404.