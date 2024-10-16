Wickedly Good Tips & Tricks to Keep Pets Safe this Halloween

Best Friends Animal Society Press Release

Best Friends Animal Society Shares Recommendations to Make October 31 Fun – not Frightful – for Dogs and Cats

With Halloween approaching, many are planning clever costumes and putting up decor to get in the spooky season mindset. While kids and adults relish the opportunity to dress up and treat themselves, it’s important to remember that pets don’t always enjoy the fanfare. Loud noises, creepy costumes, cackling crowds, and unfamiliar home visitors can be stressful for dogs and cats, but there are a few things pet owners can do to keep this holiday enjoyable for all.

To make sure October 31 is fright-free, check out these helpful tips from Best Friends Animal Society , a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters in 2025:

Tip #1 – Avoid the Ding, Dong, Dash: Be extra cautious when answering the door for trick-or-treaters and guests to ensure cats and dogs don’t dart outside. Consider putting easily stressed pets in a quiet room, away from the noise and all of the front door activity. Pro Trick: Ensure pets are microchipped, wearing collars and have up-to-date ID tags to facilitate a quick reunion if one does make a run for it.

Tip #2 – Try These Treat Tricks: Delicious as it might be, candy can be dangerous and even deadly for dogs and cats, especially when it contains chocolate, raisins and xylitol (a common artificial sweetener). Make sure to keep candy off the ground and out of pets’ reach to avoid accidents and unwanted emergency trips to the veterinarian’s office. Pro Trick: Pets don’t have to miss out on all the fun! Try seasonally themed treats with pet-approved ingredients like pumpkin or sweet potato.

Tip #3 – Keep it Cute & Cautious: For those who’ve decided to dress up their dog or cat for the night, it’s important to make sure the costume fits comfortably, doesn’t block sight, doesn’t restrict breathing, and doesn’t have pieces that can be easily chewed off or choked on. Pro Trick: Keep in mind that pets not used to a costume can easily be frightened or stressed when dressed up. Instead, try something festive yet familiar, like a wickedly cute collar or bandana.

Looking for a special treat this Halloween? Consider adopting a pet from a local shelter or rescue group. According to data from Best Friends, approximately 7 million people plan to acquire a pet in 2024, and if just 6% more people chose to adopt versus purchase their pets from breeders and pet stores, we would end the killing of dogs and cats in our nation’s shelters. By choosing the adoption option, everyone can help pets find loving homes where they belong, and there’s nothing spooky about that!

