Wildcats Feast on Emery’s Turnovers *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans opened the season on Friday night when South Summit came to town. Both squads started ice cold from the floor as Emery took a 10-8 lead after one.

First-game jitters spilled into the second quarter as Emery continued to struggle. On the flip side, the Wildcats progressively became more and more comfortable as time went on. The sluggish first half came to an end with a score of 20-18, South Summit out in front.

Turnovers killed Emery all night as the Spartans time and time again attempted full court passes. Rarely were those passes completed and the majority turned into points for South Summit. That trend continued in the second half as the Spartans insisted on pushing the ball up the court. Emery never gave itself a chance and fell in the contest 54-40.

The Spartans (0-1) will have to clean up their game in order to be competitive. They will get another chance on Tuesday when they travel to play Juan Diego (0-0).