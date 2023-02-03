Wildcats Pounce on Lady Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Spartans were on the road Thursday night in Richfield. The Wildcats made quick work of Emery, outscoring the Spartans 20-10 in the first quarter. Richfield took a 29-13 lead into half and went on to win 52-39.

Nicole Willardson was difficult to stop as she hit five three-pointers and ended with 26 points. Emery’s leading scorer was Katelyn Nielson with seven points followed by Alex Mortensen and Aliya Lester with six points apiece. In addition, Brielle Rowley and Makaila Peacock each added five points.

Emery (9-9, 0-5) will now gear up for the final game of the season when Carbon (14-5, 4-1) comes to the Spartan Center on Thursday, Feb. 9. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.