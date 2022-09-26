Wildcats Spoil Homecoming Game

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The annual homecoming game arrived on Friday when Richfield came to town. The Dinos received the opening kickoff and immediately fumbled, giving the Wildcats the ball. The defense held tough though and forced a fumble to get the ball back.

Carbon had to punt a few plays later, but once more the Dino defense forced a fumble and gave Carbon excellent field position. Unfortunately, the offense could not navigate the Wildcat defense as it was shutout on the night. The Wildcats began to pour it on and went on to win 47-2.

Carbon (2-5, 0-2) will remain at home to play North Sanpete (2-5, 0-2) on Friday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.