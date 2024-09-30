Wildcats Stay Undefeated, Taking Down Dinos

The Richfield Wildcats visited Carbon County on Friday for a region matchup against the Carbon Dinos football team. Carbon was coming off of a loss to Manti and Richfield was coming off of a win against Juab.

The game started with a surprise onside kick from the Wildcats, which turned out to be successful, giving them a great field position. Richfield would find the endzone on their first play of the game with a 37-yard run, gaining the early lead.

As the Dinos played their first possession, Richfield snagged the interception on a third down conversion attempt. The Wildcats again had excellent field position, as they scored again with a 9-yard pass touchdown. The first quarter would end with a one-sided score of 26-0 in favor of the Wildcats. They would tack on 20 more points by the end of the half, ending with a score of 46-0.

The Carbon offense would find some positivity towards the end of the game, as Stockton Kennedy would find two of his teammates for touchdowns. First was Maddux Wilson for a nine-yard touchdown. Then it was a big 65-yard pass to Luke Brady, ending the night on a positive note.

The final score would end at 46-14, as the Dinos did well with not allowing a score in the second half. Carbon falls to 0-2 in region, falling in their third straight game. They look to bounce back on Friday as they will face the North Sanpete Hawks for their homecoming game. The Hakws are 0-2 in region play and are coming off of a three-game losing streak as well.

The homecoming festivities will be going on all day, beginning with the parade at 12:30 p.m., then future Dinos will be playing on the Carbon football field. Helper Middle School will be facing Mont Harmon Middle School at 2 p.m. Game time for the Hawks and Dinos is set for 7 p.m., catch the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m., live at etvnews.com/livesports.