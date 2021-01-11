Wildcats Take Down Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Richfield met on the mat for a duel on Wednesday, Jan 6 in Price.

Richfield quickly jumped out in front with two pins. Hector Villalba answered back for Carbon with a 37-second pin in 120. The Wildcats then took a commanding lead with three more pins to take control.

The Dinos began clawing their way back with pins by Bryce Judd (145), Arie Kranendonk (152) and Philip Howa (160). Up 30-24, Richfield regained its commanding lead with two more pins to clinch the win.

That did not stop Hyrum Nelson from giving it his all in 195 and picking up another pin for the Dinos. Carbon ended up falling 48-36 to Richfield.