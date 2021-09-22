ORANGEVILLE – William Brandon Allen, aka Al, was the first-born child of William M Allen (Bill) and JoDawn Colby Allen. He was born October 3, 1979 in Richfield, Utah. Brandon was born on his father’s 21st birthday so as you could imagine the party was on.

Brandon had a great childhood where he grew up in small town, Orangeville, Utah. He has tremendous love for sports, baseball in particular was his favorite as a child. Brandon was a die-hard Raider’s fan who took pride in wearing whatever Raider memorabilia he could get his hands on.

He also enjoyed the outdoors but had a passionate desire to fish with anyone he could drag out to the lake.

As many of you know Brandon did NOT like to get dirty. He could spend HOURS AND HOURS, getting ready but you have to admit he always looked damn good. You would never see him in public looking scruffy, he took a lot of pride in his appearance and would become known as “Pretty Boy Al.”

He took pride in more than just his appearance, he also loved his vehicles which he would refer to as his “Girls.” They were as clean in appearance as he was and everybody knew when “Al” was coming because that boy loved to Bump (loud music).

Brandon had a huge heart and loved everyone; he could make friends anywhere. He was a natural born people person that was always eager to make friends.

Brandon fought the battles of depression, losses and made mistakes along his path of life. Please don’t take your loved ones for granted. You never know the battles they are dealing with. Be gentle! Be kind! Be loving, no matter what! Don’t be embarrassed to put your arm around the ones that probably need it the most!

Brandon’s survived by his wife, Trista Odriscoll Allen; father, Bill (Kerry) Allen; mother, JoDawn Colby Allen; siblings, Chad (Ivy) Allen, Cody (Lexi) Allen, Brittany Hefner, Zac Hefner, Aarow (Jake) Bell; grandparents, William E. (Dee) Allen, Walter Don Colby; Brandon’s family includes many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by grandmothers, Carol Allen and Jeanice Colby; Aunts, Elane and Jill Allen; Step-father, Joe Perez; cousin, James Don Crane.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah) where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment, Orangeville City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome daily and may leave memories online by going towww.mitchellfuneralhome.net