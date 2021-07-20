William Galloway Travels Through Carbon County While Raising Awareness

Carbon County had the honor of being visited once again by William Galloway, who has been trekking across the United States for over three years on his bicycle in an effort to tell his story.

Galloway was struck by a drunk driver 15 years ago. This resulted in a traumatic brain injury that makes it difficult for Galloway to concentrate while also causing seizures. This accident made it a struggle for Galloway to secure employment.

Following the accident, Galloway was placed in low-income housing and his goal was to get better, though he did not realize that his journey was going to be so costly.

Galloway never planned this trek of venturing across the states several times. The first time that he set out, his intention was to visit the Amen Clinic. He met someone in Arizona that knew about the clinic and her husband knew someone working at a local news channel, who interviewed Galloway.

At the time, Galloway stated that he had no idea that his story went viral. When he arrived at the clinic, they knew who he was. After they found out how far he had traveled, across the country from his home in New Jersey, they attempted to have another station tell his story to garner support and find him a place to stay.

Galloway’s treatment began in a hyperbaric chamber, where he did three sessions. However, Galloway soon ran into hardships when the saddle bags were stolen off of his bike one night. One of the employees working at the clinic bought him brand new clothes.

Following the night that he was robbed, Galloway decided it was time to move on. An officer bought him a hotel room for that first night and then he made his way out again.

Galloway’s journey has been both harrowing and rewarding. He stated that he has been run off the road and had people attempt to rob him. However, Galloway has also experienced unexpected kindness in many different forms.

He has had people take pictures of him and put them on social media. From there, the individuals’ cousins, mothers and more would invite Galloway to their home for shelter to support his journey.

Galloway has met people from throughout the country that wish to assist him in having a better life. “I just want to keep going,” Galloway stated.

He enjoys sharing his story and experiences with many, including those that have experienced something similar to him, and is pleased that he has been able to help and motivate others along the way.

“When you have people, from veterans to single parents with a kid with a brain injury, and their families tell you that you inspired them, it chokes you up because you never thought you’d be meeting people like that,” Galloway shared.

While visiting Carbon County once again, Galloway has been assisted by numerous local businesses. One of these business was Carbon Print and Design, which created signage for him that helps to quickly tell a piece of his story.

Galloway’s journey is a way for him to broadcast his story, live his life on his terms and raise awareness for those that suffer from brain injuries. Galloway has a GoFundMe page and a PayPal where those that wish to donate can help him continue his adventure.