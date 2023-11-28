Williams’ Buzzer Beater Leads Eastern Over Gators

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In an epic ending to one of the most competitive matchups so far in the season, the USU Eastern men’s basketball team clinched a heart-stopping 97-95 victory over Green River Community College, and the defining moment belonged to none other than Martel Williams . With seconds ticking away and the Gators up by one, Williams delivered a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, sending fans and onlookers into frenzy.

Williams not only sealed the win but also put on a show throughout the game, finishing with a career high 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. His standout performance included an impressive display from beyond the arc, where he sank five three-pointers, none more crucial than the one that secured the thrilling victory. Williams is currently third in the nation in scoring points per game.

Dyson Lighthall and Jack Jamele also played pivotal roles in the Eagle’s victory. Lighthall contributed 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while Jamele’s sharpshooting added 19 points, including key three-pointers that fueled the team’s second-half comeback.