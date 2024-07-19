Willis Works Studio Named July Business Spotlight by the CCCC

Terry Willis was invited to speak at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon for the month of July, hosted on Thursday afternoon at the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) building.

Her business, Willis Works Studio, was being featured as a business spotlight. She explained that she has been in business as an artist essentially all of her life. Her studio is in the coves area of Price and she also has some artwork featured at Bill’s Home Furnishings. Willis said basically, she paints the surrounding areas, as this place she lives in is her passion and her soul.

“I grew up in the midwest and I always wanted to be in a place like this, and this is now where I call home,” Willis shared.

This is something that her paintings heavily reflect, though Willis also does commissioned work for people when they have that same place that is their passion and they wish to preserve it. She explained that her oil paintings will hold up much longer than a photograph on the wall.

Willis invited everyone to visit her website and Facebook page to see what she does. If someone does not see something that captures her passion, she urged them to get ahold of her. Willis said that she falls in love with the same places that the commissioned pieces are at.

With this, she thanked the community for all of the support that she has received over the years, as well as saying that she has been honored to be part of the chamber.