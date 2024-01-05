PRICE – Wilson Henderson was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on November 27, 2023, at the age of 94. He was greeted with these words: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21.

Wilson was born to Lawrence and Florence Henderson on January 13, 1929, on their family farm near Paullina, Iowa. He had fond memories of farm-life and outdoor activities such as: hunting, fishing and swimming in creeks. The family enjoyed singing together and Wilson learned to play the guitar, mandolin and accordion. He wasn’t a stranger to hard work which included doing a lot of things by hand: milking cows, bailing hay and husking corn. He liked to know how everything worked and could fix anything. Wilson especially enjoyed working on automobiles.

Wilson accepted Christ as his personal savior when he was a teenager. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but will have eternal life”.

Wilson’s formal education began in a one room country schoolhouse. He loved to read. He graduated from Paullina High School and then attended Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, MN. Billy Graham was the President of the school at this time.

Wilson served his country for two years in the United States Army, 47th Artillery after being drafted during the Korean War. After returning home from his service, he again attended Northwestern Bible College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible. This is where he met his wife Evelyn. He also attended Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. During this time, they welcomed their first child: Stephen.

Wilson taught High School physics at Greeley High for six years during which time he obtained a Masters Degree in Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY on his summers off. While in Greeley, they welcomed their second child: Lorinda.

In 1964, Wilson moved his family to Price, UT. He taught physics and other physical science classes for over 30 years at the College of Eastern Utah (now Utah State University Eastern) and then an additional eight years as Professor Emeritus. Wilson enjoyed using physics demonstrations to illustrate the lessons he taught.

Wilson was a member of Price Chapel for nearly 60 years where he ministered in many capacities: Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible Schools, Church Elder, and also held many Bible Studies. He enjoyed singing, and participated in choirs throughout his lifetime. He especially loved hearing his grandchildren and great grandchildren sing: “Jesus Loves Me”.

Wilson was a member of Gideon’s International where he and others provided God’s word to thousands by handing out Bibles and New Testaments, Through the Gideon’s Ministry he served faithfully for over thirty years conducting Bible Studies at the local jail on Sunday evenings.

Wilson loved traveling and spent many family vacations camping and visiting National and State Parks throughout the nation. Later in life, he went on numerous mission trips serving people in places such as: Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Senegal, Africa, Belize, Mexico, Russia, Thailand and other countries. He loved documenting his adventures through photography.

Through his example, he taught humility, generosity, and faithfulness with his giving heart. Wilson was a quiet and gentle man, wise and honest.

Wilson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Henderson; Children, Steve (Sherri) Henderson, Carthage, NC and Lorinda (Brian) Quick, Orangeville, UT. grandchildren and great grandchildren, Cristen (Joel) Marical, Ryan (Danielle) Henderson, Xander, Reese, and Harper, Nicole (Kurt) Defa, Asia (Jason) Roberts, Zayn and Alexa; Sky (Janelle) Henderson, Seth Henderson, Charleston and David; Malorie (Joshua) Huff, Levi, Luke, and Lexi; great-great grandson, Wayne Roberts; brothers, Francis (Ida) Henderson, St. Joseph MO; Louis Henderson, Albert Lea MN; sister, Louise (Glen) Wright, Amery, WI; step sister, Macil Leeds, Kansas City, KS; many brother and sister- in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

He is reunited with his parents, Lawrence and Florence Henderson; father and mother-in-law, Samuel and Mary Dorhout; grandson, Scott Henderson; brothers and sisters; Merritt (Mary Lou) Henderson, Joseph (Viona) Henderson, Percy Henderson, Opal (Vic) Uhl and Beatrice (Doug) Henderson and many brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Wilson’s family suggest donations in his memory go to one of the following: Price Chapel C/O Missions or The Gideon’s International.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Gagon Family Medicine, Castleview Hospital, and Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Care Center for all of the kindness and care given. We would like to thank all of our family and friends for your prayers, kindness, cards, and love.

A celebration of life is being planned in the spring of 2024. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fausett Mortuaries where friends are always welcome and may share pictures and thoughts of Wilson at www.fausettmortuary.com.